Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel appeared in handcuffs at the Harare Magistrates' Court, flanked by lawyers and police officers, as he faced a charge of aggravated indecent assault.

The 48-year-old founder of Spirit Embassy Church was arrested on Sunday, November 22, during a church service at the Hippodrome in Harare.

Prosecutors allege that Angel assaulted a 40-year-old woman who had approached his church seeking financial assistance in 2025. He has not yet entered a plea.

The prosecution is opposing bail, arguing that Angel poses a flight risk because of his international connections, financial means and possession of two passports. Prosecutors have also raised concerns about possible interference with witnesses.

His defence team has challenged the circumstances of his arrest, arguing that armed police officers took him away in handcuffs in front of worshippers.

The court ordered the complainant's and witnesses' identities to be withheld for security reasons.

Angel remains in custody as the bail hearing continues. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.