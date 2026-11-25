Family, friends, and former colleagues honoured South Africa’s late deputy president in a memorial service filled with tears, music, and laughter at a Catholic Church in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka died at the age of 71 just under a week ago following complications from a medical procedure.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile, in his keynote address, paid tribute to her contribution to public service and her commitment to advancing opportunities for women and young people.

"Famously in 2005, she once again broke new ground when she became the first woman Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa under the leadership of our former President Thabo Mbeki,” he said.

Among those attending were former deputy president Baleka Mbete, former minister Naledi Pandor, Minister Angie Motshekga, first lady Tshepo Motsepe. and businessman Patrice Motsepe.

Former Independent Electoral Commission chairperson, Dr Brigalia Bam, remembered Mlambo-Ngcuka not only for her political achievements but also for her warmth, family life, and dedication to others.

"I think that Phumzile was a special person. I am disappointed. I'm hurt that she didn't get the position as the President of this country," she said to laughter.

Light-hearted memories were contrasted with descriptions of her relentless work ethic and the long hours she would spend at work.

Her children said they would remember her as a loving, hardworking, strict and forward-thinking mother.

In an emotional tribute, her daughter Akona, said she was always able to strike a balance in their lives.

“For once, there's no flight to catch, and no fight left to fight. Rest now, you're home,” she said.

Mlambo-Ngcuka made a lasting impact both in South Africa and abroad.

She notably led the United Nations women’s organisation earning widespread recognition for her fight for gender equality and women's empowerment.

Mlambo-Ngcuka will be laid to rest with a State funeral in eXesi in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.