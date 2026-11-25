Iran has warned it will launch a destructive response against enemy infrastructure if its military, strategic or nuclear facilities come under attack, amid rising tensions and growing concerns over a wider regional conflict.

The warning came on Tuesday from Mostafa Izadi, deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who said Tehran would not show restraint in defending the country against any hostile action.

Speaking to Iran's state-run Al-Alam television channel, Izadi said any attack on Iran's defence installations, infrastructure or nuclear facilities would trigger retaliation targeting what he described as relevant enemy infrastructure.

He also highlighted Iran's missile capabilities, saying the country's military has the capacity to identify, track and strike enemy vessels over long distances.

Izadi's remarks appeared to underline Tehran's readiness to use its military capabilities beyond its immediate borders if the country comes under attack. He warned that Iran's response would not necessarily be limited to the location of any initial strike.

The IRGC deputy commander further said Iran's leadership had made clear that continued hostile actions against the country could lead to an expansion of the conflict beyond the Middle East.

The warning reflects Tehran's continued emphasis on deterrence as tensions persist over its nuclear programme, military capabilities and regional security.

Iran has repeatedly threatened retaliation against military and strategic targets in response to attacks on its territory, while maintaining that its defence capabilities are intended to protect national sovereignty.

Izadi's latest comments signal a hardening of that position, with the Iranian military warning that any strike against key national facilities could carry consequences extending well beyond Iran's borders.

There was no immediate response from the countries Iran referred to as its enemies. The commander did not identify specific targets or provide further details about the potential scale or timing of any retaliation.