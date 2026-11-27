South Sudan’s president has lifted a state of emergency in four regions, state TV reported on Thursday, ahead of delayed national elections.

"President Salva Kiir lifts state of emergency in Lakes, Warrap, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Unity states," said a Facebook post by the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

No reason was given for the decision.

But the move comes as an inter-party political dialogue in Juba concluded with calls for greater political freedoms, inclusive participation, and improved security ahead of the polls.

Civil society groups noted that lifting the measure could help protect the electoral process from unnecessary restrictions.

The emergency provision suspends part of the constitution and restricts key freedoms -- including civilians’ right to free movement.

Warrap state has been under the provision since 2025 following a spate of deadly inter-communal clashes that killed hundreds.

It is unclear how long the other three have been under the measure.

Ranked as the most corrupt in the world, South Sudan’s government has failed to address inter-communal violence and extreme poverty.

The country’s much-delayed first general elections since independence in 2011, is now due to take place on 11 February 2027.