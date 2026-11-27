Russia: Moscow's iconic Soviet-era expo park opens its 20,000-square-metre outdoor ice rink

Skaters glide past monumental Soviet-era pavilions and ornate fountains at Moscow’s largest ice rink, where a leisurely circuit feels more like a winter promenade than a sporting exercise. Stretching across more than 20,000 square metres, the rink can accommodate almost 5,000 people at once. Its route follows the exhibition park’s main avenue, passing Pavilion No. 1 and winding around the Friendship of Peoples and Stone Flower fountains. First opened in 2015 and billed as Europe’s largest artificial ice rink, the complex covers some 68,300 square metres when its surrounding facilities are included. After nightfall, floodlit buildings and fountains transform the setting, accompanied by music drifting across the ice. Adult admission starts at 500 roubles (around €4.70), skate hire costs around 800 roubles (around €7.50), and the season continues until 28 February. Beyond its architectural splendour, the rink has become a meeting place for generations of Muscovites. Some return each winter to reconnect with friends, while others enjoy the physical challenge of perfecting their technique.