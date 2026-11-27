Pix of the Day, 27th November 2026: Kenyan DJ wows crowds on Nairobi’s streets

Pix of the Day, 27th November 2026: at 29 years old, Deejay Boboss, born Paul Mwangi, entertains Nairobi passersby with his homemade wooden DJ deck. A radio repairer himself, Boboss put his self-taught electronic skills to use to build his own functional music deck with pieces of plywood, discarded radio motherboards and colorful plastic bottle caps. From struggling through school to living on the streets of the Kenyan capital, he found a lifeline in music.