Video shows Levski fan caught giving Nazi salute before Marseille match

A Levski Sofia supporter has been filmed appearing to perform a Nazi salute in the stands during Marseille’s Europa League tie against the Bulgarian side, in footage that has circulated widely online. The clip emerged amid chaotic scenes at the Stade Vélodrome, where flares and other projectiles were thrown and rival supporters clashed before and during Thursday’s match. Around 500 Levski fans were housed in the away section. About ten minutes before kick-off, several Marseille supporters ran from a home stand and breached the away enclosure, apparently targeting the Bulgarian fans. Projectiles and flares were thrown between the two groups, and further disturbances broke out during the half-time break. Five Levski Sofia supporters were taken to hospital with injuries including eye injuries, head trauma and a dislocated shoulder, according to the Marseille police prefecture. Around a dozen Bulgarian fans were reportedly injured in total. Despite the disturbances, the match kicked off as scheduled, with Marseille securing a 1-0 victory over the Bulgarian side. The violence drew condemnation from French President Emmanuel Macron and his Bulgarian counterpart, Iliana Iotova. Levski Sofia coach Julio Velázquez also condemned the incidents, describing the scenes as “unacceptable for football”. The disturbances overshadowed the European fixture and renewed concerns over spectator safety at international club matches.