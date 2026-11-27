Hundreds gathered in front of the University of Havana on Thursday to honor the Cuban Revolution leader, Fidel Castro, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

It was the 26th of November 2016 when then-President Raúl Castro, in a shaky voice, said his older brother had died.

Fidel Castro would have turned 100 this year, but the lavish celebrations expected to mark his birthday in August were toned down due to the severe crisis Cuba is facing.

The economic crisis that has affected the island over the last five years has worsened since early this year, when the United States increased sanctions against the country and imposed an oil blockade, causing constant power outages and disrupting food production and the health system.

For the people at the University, Fidel Castro is still a unifying force in times of crisis.

Cadet First Lieutenant Brian Rodolfo Martín said that Fidel’s legacy will “last forever, and we will continue offering our support to defend the Cuban Revolution.”

Another young officer of the Military academy, Yohanet Diaz, said, “We remain strong, despite all the challenges we face. We will always stand up for our country, especially for Fidel, and in honor of all his years of struggle.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and high-ranking government officials attended the memorial with young members of the military academy and armed forces officers.

They waved flags, held banners reading “Hail Fidel,” and chanted “I am Fidel” as highlights of Fidel Castro’s life were displayed on a giant screen outside the university building.

Fidel Castro, who led the victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, fell seriously ill in 2006.