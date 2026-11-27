Kuwait
Iran’s foreign minister has denied that his country was responsible for the deaths of two Italians nationals killed in a strike on Kuwait.
Both Italy and Kuwait condemned the deaths and put the blame on Tehran.
But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state television that he called his Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts to insist that Iran had no involvement.
Without providing evidence, a spokesperson for the Iranian armed forces blamed false flag operations by Israel and the United States for the attack.
The Italian victims were technicians working on an air defence system for German contractor Rheinmetall at a Kuwaiti military installation.
In the last week, Iran has stepped up attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain as it fights the US for control of the Strait of Hormuz.
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