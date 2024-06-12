More than 40 dead in fire in a residential building in Kuwait

More than 40 people have died in a fire that swept through a residential building housing workers in Kuwait’s southern Mangaf district.

Dozens of residents of the building were injured in the blaze which broke out early on Wednesday morning.

“We’re still confirming the death toll, there are lots of casualties, unfortunately it’s more than 40. Some injured people have been taken to hospital and are in ICU,” said Kuwait Fire Force accident investigation department director, Colonel Sayed Hassan al-Mousawi.

Officials said initial reports suggest the fire was linked to violations of building regulations, with local media reporting that the Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah has ordered the arrest of the owner.

The authorities are currently combing the area for evidence.

Most of the deaths are believed to be as a result of smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping.

It is being reported that many of the people living in the building were foreign workers, without giving their nationality.

Kuwait, like other Persian Gulf countries, has a large community of migrant workers who far outnumber the local population.

Manorama News, a TV channel based in the Indian state of Kerala, reported that 10 of the dead were Indian nationals from Kerala. The channel posted photos of the fire.