Gaza officials say Israel kills more than 30 people near aid distribution site

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday said the situation in Gaza was getting "worse by the day" and that there is an urgent need to ensure more humanitarian aid is delivered to the Palestinian enclave.

"To be clear, in saying it's intolerable to be absolutely clear that there needs to be a ceasefire," the British premier said.

His comments came after health officials and international organisations said at least 31 people died and around 200 were wounded on Sunday.

Witnesses say Israeli forces fired towards crowds near an aid site run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a group backed by Israel and the US.

Starmer said humanitarian aid needs to get in to Gaza “at speed and at volumes, that it is not getting in at the moment, causing absolute devastation”.

He said it was important to “continue our work to secure the release of hostages who've been held for a very, very long time”.

“We're working closely with allies on that. Will continue to do so," he said.

Hospitals in Gaza have been overwhelmed with victims, with Doctors without Borders saying people reported being shot at from all sides.

Israel’s military denied its forces fired at civilians near or within the site in the southern city of Rafah.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with procedure, said troops fired warning shots at several suspects advancing toward them overnight.