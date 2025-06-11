Israel deports Greta Thunberg, other activists from Gaza aid flotilla

They did not reach their final destination.

The twelve activists on board the "Madleen", a humanitarian ship meant to breach the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, were stopped by Israeli forces early on Monday. Most of the activists, including well-known Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, have since been deported to their home countries.

Upon her arrival in Paris, Thunberg spoke of the conditions her and her fellow activists were subjected to. But the 22-year-old said the seizure of the ship was not the primary crime Israel committed.

“The real story is that there is a genocide going on in Gaza and a systematic starvation following the siege and blockade now, which is leading to food, medicine, water that are desperately needed to get into Gaza is prevented from doing so," Thunberg told international media.

Meanwhile, Israel has rejected Thunberg's claims. Gideon Saar, Israeli Foreign Minister, said during a press conference: "Greta, persona non-Grata, received food and good treatment. Israel acted in a peaceful manner. I want to be clear, this persona non-Grata will not be allowed to stay in Israel.”

The Israeli official also called the activists' journey "a publicity stunt and nothing more".

Seven others who were passengers on the Gaza aid ship remain in Israel, where they’ll be detained for 96 hours before being presented to a judge for deportation.

The four activists who were released had agreed to sign documents consenting to voluntary removal.

Thunberg pledged to continue fighting for the Palestinian people. She also urged her supporters to demand their governments to exert pressure on Israel to allow the entry of more aid and bring an end to the war.