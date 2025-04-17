Sudan: fire in Darfur refugee camp destroys 50 houses, no casualties reported

A fire destroyed over 50 houses in a camp of displaced people in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, an aid group said Thursday.

Footage that was captured by the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur showed the fire that happened Tuesday in Mukjar camp.

There were no reports of casualties and it wasn’t clear what caused the fire that worsened the living situation of the displaced people.

More than 300 civilians were killed in two days of intense fighting in Sudan’s conflict-wracked Darfur region, the U.N. humanitarian agency reported Monday.

Sudan plunged into conflict on April 15, 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions, including the vast western Darfur region.

Since then, at least 24,000 people have been tallied as being killed, according to the United Nations, though activists say the number is far higher.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, known as the RSF, carried out the recent attacks after the Sudanese military late last month regained control over Khartoum, a major symbolic victory in the war.

The war has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis and worst displacement crisis, and it has led to Sudan becoming the only country in the world experiencing famine.