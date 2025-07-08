UN Human Rights Office says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protester deaths

The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday it was "deeply troubled" by the killing of at least 10 people during the latest clashes between Kenyan police and anti-government protesters.

OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani noted the use of lethal and non-lethal ammunition, tear gas and water cannon by police in their response to the demonstrations.

Authorities blocked major roads leading into the capital, Nairobi, and most businesses closed amid the strictest measures yet to contain the unrest on Monday.

Kenyan youth and others for weeks have been protesting against police brutality and poor governance while demanding President William Ruto’s resignation over alleged corruption and the high cost of living.

Shamdasani said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for a thorough and independent investigation.

Kenya's latest wave of violent demonstrations was sparked by calls for police accountability following the death of a blogger in police custody last month.

During protests on June 17, a police officer shot a civilian at close range, further angering the public.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 400 injured during protests against police brutality on June 25 which were timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protests where parliament was stormed and over 60 people lost their lives.