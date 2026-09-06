African Women's Volleyball: A new era of competition

African women’s volleyball is expanding its reach. More countries are taking part in competitions, new teams are making progress and the hierarchy is becoming less predictable. The 2026 African Women’s Volleyball Championship in Nairobi offered another illustration of this shift.

Egypt won the title by beating Kenya 3 sets to 0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-15) in the final. It was a convincing victory against the host nation, defending champions and ten-time African champions.

Egypt went through the entire tournament without dropping a single set. Seven matches, seven victories and 21 sets won. The fourth continental title in their history, following victories in 1976, 1989 and 2003, also puts them on the road to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. They have also qualified for the 2027 FIVB Women’s World Championship.

For Mariam Metwally, named MVP of the tournament, the title also rewards an ambition that goes beyond the continent.

“My only dream is to reach the Olympic Games. I’m very happy to have been named MVP and, for the first time in my career, best receiver-attacker. And above all, yes, we are African champions!”, Mariam Metwally said.

Fifteen teams in Nairobi

Egypt’s success also tells another story: that of African women’s volleyball, where competition is expanding.

Fifteen teams took part in Nairobi. It is one of the clearest signs of this evolution. Previous editions brought together far fewer nations. Today, more federations are building women’s teams capable of competing at continental level.

And the hierarchy is beginning to shift.

Kenya and Cameroon remain major forces. Kenya have ten African titles. Cameroon won three consecutive editions, in 2017, 2019 and 2021. But behind these two nations, other teams are making progress.

Egypt have just reclaimed the title. Rwanda reached the semi-finals. Algeria, Tunisia, Ghana and Uganda have also shown that more teams must now be taken seriously.

For Yende Tiadjoué Lavoisier, coach of Cameroon’s women’s team, this evolution is likely to continue.

According to him, “women’s volleyball is really moving forward.”

“I believe it can go even further. We have to recognise the work of the Confederation, with the support of the International Federation, as well as the media, who report on what is happening. I believe that at the next edition, we will discover many more surprises,” he added.

Raising the bar

Progress is not measured only by the number of teams.

The profile of the players is also changing. The strongest national teams increasingly have athletes accustomed to demanding high-level competition. Some are pursuing their careers with professional clubs outside the continent, where they benefit from more regular leagues, professional structures and more high-level competition.

When they return to their national teams, that experience benefits the squads.

Matches are becoming more competitive. Coaching staffs have to prepare their teams more thoroughly. And the established powers can no longer take their position for granted.

This evolution does not depend solely on the players.

Coach education, the development of national leagues, work across the different CAVB zones and the strengthening of national federations all play a role.

Technical coaching is evolving. Competitions are becoming better organised, while technology is playing a greater part. In Nairobi, video challenges, live statistics and the e-score sheet were among the tools used during the tournament.

For Bouchra Hajij, President of the African Volleyball Confederation, this evolution is the result of collective work.

“I am really proud of the work that has been accomplished. Today, I have a big family that is united, supportive and moving towards the same goals: raising the level of volleyball,” Bouchra Hajij said.

World stage

Nairobi 2026 delivered several clear signals: more countries, broader competition, more experienced players and increasingly structured national teams.

But the real measure of progress will come when these teams face the best sides from other continents.

Egypt, Kenya and Cameroon will have that opportunity at the 2027 FIVB Women’s World Championship. Egypt will go one step further with the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The progress of African women’s volleyball will therefore not be measured only by its ability to make the African Championship more competitive. It will also be measured by its ability to close the gap with the rest of the world.