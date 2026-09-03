Xi Jinping visits Grand Egyptian museum as China and Egypt deepen strategic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Grand Egyptian Museum on Wednesday alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as the two countries sought to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

Xi, making his first visit to Egypt in a decade, was welcomed by Sisi at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo with a 21-gun salute before the two leaders held talks.

The visit comes as China seeks to expand its influence in the Middle East, against the backdrop of the ongoing U.S.-Iran war and growing concerns over regional security and shipping.

During their talks, Xi urged Middle Eastern countries to take greater control of their own affairs and reject outside intervention.

He said China supports regional dialogue on peace and security and is ready to work with countries in the region to protect international shipping lanes.

China is a major buyer of Iranian oil and has opposed efforts to isolate Tehran economically, while also seeking to protect its own commercial interests in the region.

The talks also focused on economic cooperation.

Egypt's presidency said the two countries signed an agreement to launch the third phase of an Egyptian-Chinese industrial zone. The zone already hosts around 200 companies, with investments estimated at about $4 billion.

The leaders and their wives later toured the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, one of Egypt's major cultural and tourism projects.

Xi's visit highlights the expanding relationship between Beijing and Cairo, combining investment and trade with growing cooperation on regional diplomacy and security.