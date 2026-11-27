Moroccans have gathered for traditional prayers for rain as the country continues to battle one of its worst droughts in decades.

In the city of Salé, worshippers joined Quranic schoolchildren on Friday for Salat al-Istisqa, the Islamic prayer for rain, following a call by King Mohammed VI.

The participants took to the streets carrying small wooden tablets inscribed with Quranic verses before gathering inside a mosque, where an imam led the prayer and delivered a sermon.

Ahmed Elgaidi, a 64-year-old imam in Salé, said the prayer was an opportunity for believers to turn to God with humility and seek forgiveness.

He said worshippers were asking God to send rain and provide relief to the country.

Morocco has endured six consecutive years of below-average rainfall between 2019 and 2024, marking the longest such period on record.

The situation was particularly severe during the 2023–2024 hydrological year, when the country recorded just 106.4 millimetres of rainfall, its lowest total in more than six decades.

The prolonged dry spell has intensified concerns over water security, making rainfall increasingly urgent for communities across the country.