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Pix of the Day, 22nd October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 22nd October, 2026 - Across the world--------Foreign national beaten to death by mob in South Africa’s Durban----------Uganda says August export revenue up 36 per cent on higher gold earnings--------------Chad: Former PM Succès Masra leaves country for medical treatment----------Egypt will 'defend Saudi territory' and won't attack Yemen, Sisi says---------South Africa water crisis: Over 500 fall ill amid contamination fears-------

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