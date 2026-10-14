Pix of the Day, 14 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 14 October, 2026 - Across the world---------Pope Leo XIV has cancerous tumour removed from right lung----------DRC Ebola outbreak passes 9,000 cases, including more than 4,000 deaths---------Flooded streets, damage in Libya as heavy rains paralyse capital--------Egypt to build a rail link as an alternative to the blocked Suez Canal---------Kenyans in border town 'afraid' of Ebola risk after first death---------'Act of ingratitude': Niger condemns expulsion of security agents from France