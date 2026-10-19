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Pix of the Day, 19 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 19 October, 2026 - Across the world---------French government under pressure after weekend of violence--------Kenya confirms eighth Ebola case as regional outbreak spreads--------Undead stalk the streets of Mexico City at 19th annual Zombie Walk-----------DR Congo: Ebola outbreak deepens mental health crisis amid stigma and conflict----------Kenya cult deaths: Court set to rule in preacher's murder trial----------Mali's army and rebel opponents guilty of human rights violations, new report finds

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