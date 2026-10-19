Undead stalk the streets of Mexico City at 19th annual Zombie Walk

Thousands of people dressed in zombie costumes and elaborate makeup took to the streets of Mexico City on Sunday for the 19th annual Zombie Walk, a gathering that brings together participants of all ages to celebrate the macabre in a festive atmosphere.

The event featured a variety of undead characters, including zombie clowns and a person dressed as a rat, as participants walked, danced and performed stunts along the route.

Makeup artists were also on hand to help attendees transform themselves into zombies.

For some participants, the event reflects Mexico's cultural relationship with death.

Graphic designer and participant Cesar López said the country's tradition of playing with and mocking death helps explain the appeal of such gatherings.

Cheerleader and participant Daniela Muñiz said the walk offers an atmosphere of acceptance, where people can express themselves without fear of criticism or judgment.

The annual gathering has become a tradition in the Mexican capital, combining horror-inspired costumes and makeup with a family-friendly celebration