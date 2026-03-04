Blood-red tinted moon graces Mexico City skies during total lunar eclipse

Total eclipse of the moon
A red tinted moon graced the Mexico City skies during Tuesday's total lunar eclipse.
There won't be another until late 2028.
The spectacle was visible Tuesday morning from North America, Central America and the western part of South America.
Australia and eastern Asia can catch it Tuesday night.
Solar and lunar eclipses happen due to a precise alignment of the sun, moon and Earth.
There are between four and seven a year, according to NASA.
Tuesday's total eclipse of the moon comes two weeks after a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse that dazzled people and penguins in Antarctica.
During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth is between the sun and full moon, casting a shadow that covers the moon.
The so-called blood moon looks red because of stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere.
The show unfolded over several hours, with totality lasting about an hour.
There's a partial lunar eclipse on the docket for August, visible across the Americas, Europe, Africa and west Asia.
