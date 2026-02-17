First solar eclipse of the year to seen in the Antarctica

The first solar eclipse of the year takes place on Tuesday, but only two per cent of the world’s population will be able to see it clearly.

Most of those will be in the Antarctica, which is home mostly to research stations and diverse wildlife.

It is an annular eclipse, which takes place when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, but it is too far away to cover it completely.

The result is what is known as the dramatic “ring of fire” with the bright circular edge of our sun all that one can see.

Some locations in Antarctica will see the full effect, so good news for a handful of researchers and penguins.

It will also be partially visible to observers in southern Africa and the southern tip of South America.

In South Africa, the maximum eclipse will be in the early afternoon with the National Space Agency warning people to use protective eyewear when looking at it.

Solar eclipses happen a few times a year, but are only visible from places in the path of the moon’s shadow.

Two partial eclipses happened last year, and the last total solar eclipse swept across North America in 2024.

There is a total solar eclipse in the cards in August for sky gazers in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and part of Portugal. Swathes of Europe, Africa and North America will be treated to a partial eclipse.