The Broadway Cast of "MJ the Musical" Thrills with Special Halloween Encore

The Broadway Cast of 'MJ the Musical' Brings Halloween Thrills with 'Thriller' Encore.

On October 31, 2023, at the Neil Simon Theatre, the cast of "MJ" took the stage to celebrate Halloween in spectacular fashion. Following their performance of the hit show, they treated the audience to a special rendition of Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" music video choreography, featuring fresh costumes, dynamic lighting, and mesmerizing projections.

It was exactly 40 years ago on this Halloween night that the original "Thriller" music video was released, making the occasion all the more special. The Broadway production of MJ The Musical once again embraced the Halloween spirit with an unforgettable grand finale at the Neil Simon Theatre, showcasing the classic moves from the legendary music video, along with exclusive one-night-only costumes, lighting, and projections. To make the night even more thrilling, audience members were encouraged to join in the fun by wearing their own costumes.

MJ, which premiered with previews on December 6, 2021, followed by an official opening on February 1, 2022, features a compelling book by the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Lynn Nottage, and a score comprised of some of the most beloved songs in the history of recorded music. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon took on the roles of director and choreographer for this electrifying production. The show achieved recognition by winning four Tony Awards in 2022, including accolades for Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design in a Musical, and Best Sound Design in a Musical.