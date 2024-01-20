Lionel Richie reflects on iconic 'We Are the World' collaboration with Michael Jackson

Grammy-winning artist Lionel Richie takes a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the iconic 1985 recording session of 'We Are the World' with the legendary Michael Jackson, whom he fondly refers to as 'a Martian.'"

"I've known Michael since he was about nine, ten, 12. But we didn't create together until that moment. It was the first time we ever created together, and it was amazing because I consider anybody creating Martians. He's a Martian." Richie said.

Richie, who produced the upcoming Netflix documentary 'The Greatest Night in Pop,' shares exclusive insights into the making of the charity song, set to premiere later this month."

The writing wasn't difficult because we both knew what we had to do and where we wanted to go. It's like basketball players – they know how to play basketball. We just had to figure out where the right words, what's the right melody? And having him as a partner was everything." He explained.

Voiceover: "The documentary includes never-before-seen footage of the star-studded night that brought together music icons like Bruce Springsteen, Smokey Robinson, Ray Charles, Cyndi Lauper, Dionne Warwick, and Huey Lewis."

Lionel Richie: "It was partially my responsibility to manage the relationships of all the stars gathered in that room. Once Ray Charles walked in, neutralized the room. We got the right players to come in. And once we realized we were trying to save people's lives, then it's not about us anymore. But to deliver that in one night, an impossibility."

Voiceover: "Lionel Richie's documentary promises an intimate look at the creation of 'We Are the World,' showcasing the talent and camaraderie that made it an unforgettable night in music history. Stay tuned for the premiere on Netflix, coming soon."