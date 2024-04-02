Welcome to Africanews

Beyonce honored, SZA wins song of the year at iHeartRadio Music Awards

SZA poses in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jordan Strauss/2024 Invision

By Agencies

USA

Days after Beyoncé released her highly anticipated eighth studio album, Stevie Wonder presented the superstar with the innovator award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The show took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Monday night and was hosted by Ludacris.

Beyonce thanked innovators that came before her including presenter Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Tina Turner.

Justin Timberlake opened the show with his latest hit 'Selfish' and was followed by performances by Green Day, TLC featuring Latto, Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae. Ludacris also performed a medley of his hits to a screaming crowd.

Meryl Streep presented Cher with the iHeartRadio icon award. And boy-banders, Lance Bass and AJ McLean, teamed up to present Taylor Swift with artist of the year, who accepted remotely since she's on tour.

SZA took home song of the year for "Kill Bill."

