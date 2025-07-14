Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Trump awards Chelsea Club World Cup trophy after historic 3-0 victory against PSG

President Donald Trump, watches as Chelsea's Reece James lifts the trophy after the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 13, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jacquelyn Martin/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

USA

U.S. President Donald Trump presented the Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea after the Premier League team triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the newly expanded tournament format.

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer netted two goals and assisted João Pedro for another as Chelsea dominated Paris Saint-Germain in the first half, securing a 3-0 victory against the European champions in the inaugural expanded Club World Cup final.

Trump handed the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James and was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the post-match celebration.

Palmer earned the Golden Ball as the tournament's top player, while Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was awarded the Golden Glove for his exceptional performances.

During the ceremony, Trump also took photos with the referees and distributed medals to players from both teams.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..