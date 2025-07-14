Trump awards Chelsea Club World Cup trophy after historic 3-0 victory against PSG

U.S. President Donald Trump presented the Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea after the Premier League team triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the newly expanded tournament format.

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer netted two goals and assisted João Pedro for another as Chelsea dominated Paris Saint-Germain in the first half, securing a 3-0 victory against the European champions in the inaugural expanded Club World Cup final.

Trump handed the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James and was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the post-match celebration.

Palmer earned the Golden Ball as the tournament's top player, while Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was awarded the Golden Glove for his exceptional performances.

During the ceremony, Trump also took photos with the referees and distributed medals to players from both teams.