World’s first deaf K-pop band talks overcoming barriers, love for music

Big Ocean, a three-member K-pop group composed entirely of artists with hearing disabilities, is redefining the limits of music and performance — one beat at a time.

The trio — PJ, Jiseok, and Chanyeon — made their debut in April 2024 and recently wrapped a solo European tour marking their first anniversary. The band performed in four countries, including France, while promoting their second mini-album, "Underwater," which dropped on April 20.

PJ, also known as Park Hyunjin, rose to prominence as a YouTuber who educated viewers about hearing disabilities. Chanyeon previously worked as an audiologist. Jiseok was a professional ski racer.

As performers with varying degrees of hearing loss, Big Ocean members navigate the stage using a combination of visual cues, muscle memory, and team coordination — rather than standard in-ear monitors.

“We each felt rhythm differently when dancing,” PJ told The Associated Press. “So when we'd play the same song and dance in front of the mirror, one of us would move faster while another would move slower. To solve this timing issue, we decided to memorize everything together and create our own cues with each other.”

That precision is crucial — especially during live performances.

“When we performed in France, our fans were cheering so loudly we lost the beat,” said Jiseok. “But we quickly recovered by looking at each other — just like we practiced.”

PJ also pointed to another challenge: stage effects.

“There are also difficulties when it comes to visual elements,” he said. “When a lot of smoke comes up, sometimes we momentarily can't see the stage movements in front of us. Our concentration gets disrupted instantly in those moments.”

Big Ocean’s international fanbase - known as PADO - has responded with similar commitment.

“While communicating with PADO, we've heard that they're actually learning Korean sign language for us, or learning various sign languages to communicate with us,” Jiseok said. “When we see how much they're preparing and putting in that effort, we feel so grateful.”

Chanyeon noted the group uses English for basic communication with fans and incorporates sign language — including Korean Sign Language (KSL) and American Sign Language (ASL) — to promote accessibility and inclusion.

Their journey into music, for some members, was shaped by those who came before them.

“I really admire BTS's RM,” said Jiseok. “I got interested in music and the arts after listening to his song ‘everythingoes.’ It gave me great courage.”

He added that it was RM’s donation to his former school — a private institution in Seoul for students with hearing impairments — that allowed him to first experience dance and musical instruments.

“Without those learning opportunities, I probably never would have dreamed of becoming an idol.”

Looking ahead, Big Ocean hopes to build on its growing global profile.

“We recently saw Justin Bieber’s Instagram post asking for music collaborators, so we sent him a DM,” PJ said. “All of us would love the opportunity to work with him. And personally, I'd also love to work with Billie Eilish.”

As the band reflects on its first year, Chanyeon said their biggest growth has been internal.

“I’ve always liked playing it safe — even with food, I only ate what I was used to,” Chanyeon said. “But through Big Ocean, I’ve gained confidence in trying new things. That’s what I’m most satisfied with.”