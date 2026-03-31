Brandy honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Brandy was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

The singer and actor said "this honor reflects the greats. It means you made it in a way that stands the test of time," she said. "So to every person who saw something in me before the world did, to every hand that reached for me when I was still reaching for myself, to every room that made space for me, and even the ones that didn’t, thank you,”

Babyface and Issa Rae were guest speakers at the ceremony, highlighting the icon’s impact on their lives and the world.

“When we got in the studio, because you came to my house, we recorded that song in my house, and when you came in there and started singing it was just me and the engineer but I wanted to look around and say "Can you believe this? Oh my God.” I couldn't believe what I was hearing and I'm just here to say that, for me, you have one of the best voices I've ever heard,” said Babyface.

Other attendees included Monica, Kehlani, Jenifer Lewis, her "Moesha" co-stars Shar Jackson and Marcus T. Paulk, daughter Sy'rai Smith and parents Sonja B. Norwood and Willie Norwood.