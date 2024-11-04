US: Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with stars including MJ has died

Multi-talented music titan Quincy Jones has died at 91.

The publicist of the US star said he passed away on Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeliz, surrounded by his family.

Jones leaves a vast legacy that ranged from producing Michael Jackson's historic "Thriller" album to writing prize-winning film and television scores.

The musican and producer also collaborated with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles among hundreds of recording artists.

Born in Chicago in 1933, Jones would cite the hymns his mother sang around the house as the first music he could remember.

He rose from running with gangs on the South Side of Chicago to the very haights of show business, becoming one of the first Black executives to thrive in Hollywood.

The list of his honours and awards filled 18 pages in his 2001 autobiography “Q”.”

He kept company with presidents and foreign leaders, movie stars and musicians, philanthropists and business leaders.

He is seen in in 1996 with with Nelson Mandela at a charity concert at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

His survivors include 6 daughters ad one son.