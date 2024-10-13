South Africa's 1st democratic Labour Minister, former Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni has died

Tito Mboweni, South Africa’s first Minister of Labour after the end of Apartheid has passed away.

Local media reported Saturday night (Oct.12) that the 65-year-old died "in a hospital in Johannesburg surrounded by his loved ones."

Citing a statement by the family of the deceased, reports say Mboweni "passed after a short illness."

The anti-Apartheid activist was the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999 in the Cabinet of Founding President Nelson Mandela.

He served as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank from 1999 during 10 years.

He also served as Minister of Finance during the first mandate of current president President Ramaphosa.

The Presidency unveiled a statement on Saturday (Oct.11) in which Ramaphosa praises " a leader and compatriot who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights.”

“Given his sense of vitality and energetic and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Dr Mboweni’s passing at 65 comes as a shock," it added.