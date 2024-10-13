South Africa's 1st democratic Labour Minister, former Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni has died

South Africa
Tito Mboweni, South Africa’s first Minister of Labour after the end of Apartheid has passed away.
Local media reported Saturday night (Oct.12) that the 65-year-old died "in a hospital in Johannesburg surrounded by his loved ones."
Citing a statement by the family of the deceased, reports say Mboweni "passed after a short illness."
The anti-Apartheid activist was the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999 in the Cabinet of Founding President Nelson Mandela.
He served as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank from 1999 during 10 years.
He also served as Minister of Finance during the first mandate of current president President Ramaphosa.
The Presidency unveiled a statement on Saturday (Oct.11) in which Ramaphosa praises " a leader and compatriot who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights.”
“Given his sense of vitality and energetic and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Dr Mboweni’s passing at 65 comes as a shock," it added.
01:03
UK zoo welcomes endangered African Penguin chicks
01:53
Crowds protest in Cape Town for an end to Israel-Gaza war, as conflict nears second year
01:07
30 countries confirm their participation in October BRICS summit
00:47
17 people killed in 2 mass shootings in the same town in South Africa
02:18
Fashion brand Maxhosa Africa presents collection in Paris
01:23
Ramaphosa calls on world's leaders to take decisive action to end Palestinian suffering