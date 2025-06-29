South Africa: ANC partner quits key govt initiative as new spat hits coalition

The withdrawal from the national dialogue by the Democratic Alliance (DA) is the latest instability to rock South Africa's coalition government which has just marked its first anniversary.

Tension started when President Cyril Ramaphosa fired a deputy minister from the Democratic Alliance over unauthorized travel.

Andrew Whitfield who served as deputy minister for trade made a trip to the United States whithout approval from the presidency, contravening rules governing ministers.

The DA responded by asking Ramaphosa to fire three African National Congress (ANC) ministers facing corruption allegations in 48 hours or 'face consequences'.

On Friday, South Africa's presidency dismissed the DA's call as 'threats and ultimatums' that would not bother the president.

Following last year’s general election, where Ramaphosa’s ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in three decades, it was forced to team up with the DA to form a governing coalition.

The two parties however maintain sharp ideological differences.

Over the past year, they have clashed over the budget and policies to empower South Africa's Black majority.

The 'national dialogue' is an initiative started by Ramaphosa last month to unite the country to address issues such as unemployment and crime.