South African police probe murder of anti-immigrant provincial leader

South Africa
South Africa has appointed a multidisciplinary team of detectives and crime intelligence officers to investigate the murder of the provincial leader of an anti-immigrant group.
Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa, who headed March and March’s Gauteng branch, was shot in the driveway on his home in Johannesburg on 3 July and died in hospital 10 days later.
March and March say they believe his killing was in retaliation for the group’s campaign to get undocumented migrants to leave the country.
The acting police chief Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said the appointment of the seasoned team underscores the seriousness with which the service is treating the case.
But she also warned those who continue to intimidate, harass, and perpetrate violence against foreign nationals, that their actions are unlawful and will not be tolerated.
Anti-illegal immigrant protesters say they will continue staging weekly marches until their demands are met.
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