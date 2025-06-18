Hero's welcome for South African men's cricket team

South Africa’s cricket team arrived back home in Johannesburg on Wednesday to a hero’s welcome.

The Proteas won the World Test Championship over the weekend, for the first time ever, by beating reigning champions Australia by 5 wickets at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England.

Hundreds of sports fans from all over the province transformed the airport into a festival of celebration with vuvuzelas, a band, and singing.

Test coach, Shukri Conrad, said it was fantastic to see the crowds both at the airport and at the game in London.

"We had wonderful support in England, but this is just unreal. I think it's finally sinking in that we are the world Test champions,” he said.

The win against Australia ended the Protea’s 27-year trophy drought.

Test captain, Themba Bavuma, said they were very proud as a team to have been able to achieve something like this, but they were even more proud to have “made our people proud”.

“I think the biggest thing ... I mean you look at our team, we've done it the proper South African way, and I think that's unique to this group, that we've embraced everything that it means, to be South African."

Bavuma formed a crucial 147-run third-wicket partnership with centurion Aiden Markram in the second innings at Lord's.