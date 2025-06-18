Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Hero's welcome for South African men's cricket team

South Africa's Proteas arrive home after winning the ICC World Test Championship 2025, 18 June 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa

South Africa’s cricket team arrived back home in Johannesburg on Wednesday to a hero’s welcome.

The Proteas won the World Test Championship over the weekend, for the first time ever, by beating reigning champions Australia by 5 wickets at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England.

Hundreds of sports fans from all over the province transformed the airport into a festival of celebration with vuvuzelas, a band, and singing.

Test coach, Shukri Conrad, said it was fantastic to see the crowds both at the airport and at the game in London.

"We had wonderful support in England, but this is just unreal. I think it's finally sinking in that we are the world Test champions,” he said.

The win against Australia ended the Protea’s 27-year trophy drought.

Test captain, Themba Bavuma, said they were very proud as a team to have been able to achieve something like this, but they were even more proud to have “made our people proud”.

“I think the biggest thing ... I mean you look at our team, we've done it the proper South African way, and I think that's unique to this group, that we've embraced everything that it means, to be South African."

Bavuma formed a crucial 147-run third-wicket partnership with centurion Aiden Markram in the second innings at Lord's.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..