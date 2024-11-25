Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa: Anti-apartheid author Breyten Breytenbach dies aged 85

South African writer Breyten Breytenbach, right, and American actor and singer Harry Belafonte shake hands during a press conference in Paris, on June 18, 1986.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

South African anti-apartheid author Breyten Breytenbach has died in Paris aged 85.

Breytenbach was a poet, novelist, painter and activist whose work touched on and influenced literature and the arts both domestically and abroad, his family said in a statement annoucing his passing on Sunday.

He is best known for “Confessions of an Albino Terrorist", a book in which he recounts his conviction for treason in 1975 and his seven years in prison.

Upon his release Breytenbach based himself in Paris but remained connected to his roots. He notably joined Okhela, an ideological wing of South Africa’s African National Congress.

Breytenbach was a celebrated wordsmith, a leading voice in literature in Afrikaans — an offshoot of Dutch that was developed by white settlers — and a fierce critic of apartheid that was imposed against the country's Black majority between 1948 and 1990.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute Monday to a humanist who chanelled through his diverse art forms the militancy, tragedy and resilience of our liberation struggle.

He was born in the Western Cape province in 1939, but spent much of his life abroad.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..