Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Netherlands returns 119 artifacts looted from Nigeria

Benin bronzes looted in the past and returned to Nigeria are examined during a handing over ceremony in Lagos Nigeria, Saturday June 21, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

The Netherlands on Thursday returned 119 artifacts looted from Nigeria, including human and animal figures, plaques, royal regalia and a bell.

British soldiers looted the artifacts, known as the Benin Bronzes and mostly housed in a museum in Leiden, in the late 19th century.

In recent years, museums across Europe and North America have moved to address ownership disputes over artifacts looted during the colonial era. Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments requested that they be returned.

During the handover ceremony in Edo State, Oba Ewuare II, the monarch and custodian of Benin culture, described the return of the artifacts as a “divine intervention.” Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments requested that the Benin Bronzes be returned.

The monarch said that restitution is a testament to the power of prayer and determination.

Marieke Van Bommel, director of the Wereld Museum, said the Dutch government is committed to returning artifacts that do not belong to the country.

Olugbile Holloway, the commission’s director, said the return of 119 artifacts marks the largest single repatriation. His organization is working hard to recover more items looted during colonial times.

Nigeria formally requested the return of hundreds of objects from museums worldwide in 2022. That year, 72 objects were returned from a London museum, while 31 were returned from a museum in Rhode Island.

The Benin Bronzes were stolen in 1897 when British forces under the command of Sir Henry Rawson sacked the Benin kingdom and forced Ovonramwen Nogbaisi, the monarch at the time, into a six-month exile. Benin is located in modern-day southern Nigeria.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..