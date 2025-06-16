Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Canada for G7 summit

Canada
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa shook hands with a welcome delegation after arriving in Calgary for the Group of Seven summit.
The G7 meeting is taking place this week in the Canadian Rockies with leaders of the biggest economies arriving Sunday.
The summit will take place in Kananaskis in a resort surrounded by mountains and trees.
The summit is overshadowed by an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and U.S. President Donald Trump’s unresolved trade war with allies and rivals alike.
The war in Ukraine will also be on the agenda.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to attend the summit and is expected to meet with Trump, a reunion coming just months after their bruising Oval Office encounter which laid bare the risks of having a meeting with the U.S. president.
On the sidelines of the summit, Ramaphosa is set to meet with US president Donald Trump. It will be their first bilateral encounter since the controversial White House meeting in May, when Ramaphosa was confronted by Trump with unproved claims of a "genocide" taking place against white South Africans.
