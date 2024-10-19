"Project 2024": How Selma inspired BRELAND's latest work

In recent years, BRELAND has experienced a remarkable journey.

He launched his debut album, “Cross Country,” in 2022, which presented a dynamic interpretation of country music that now appears to be ahead of its time, reflecting the genre's evolving landscape.

His relentless touring, numerous accolades, and collaborations with prominent figures in country music marked this period.

However, he recognized the necessity to pause, reflect, and engage in some introspection to determine his future direction.

To facilitate this, he travelled to Selma, Alabama, a place with deep familial roots, as it was once home to his great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

This journey, inspired by a similar trip his mother took the previous year, ultimately culminated in the creation of a new EP titled “Project 2024.”

“Selma is often viewed as a vibrant symbol of hope, freedom, and the resilience of the American and African American communities. Yet, it is also a town that many have largely overlooked,” he remarks.

The aftermath of a tornado that struck the area last year remains evident, with many storefronts from the 1960s standing empty.

“It is essentially a food desert. The closest hospital is 30 miles away. My visit revealed a community that was not what I had anticipated, prompting me to realize that I could have easily grown up in such an environment," BRELAND reflects. "Historically, these are my people.”

This enlightening experience underscored his desire to create music that highlights Selma and to compose songs that convey authentic narratives.

Such themes are prevalent throughout “Project 2024,” particularly in his collaboration with The War & Treaty on the track “Same Work,” which he characterizes as the most traditional country song on the EP.

In the lyrics, BRELAND shares a poignant encounter from a meet and greet, where a fan, a veteran now working as a nurse, recounted his story of providing free healthcare to others.

He stated, "You and I perform similar roles."

To which I responded, "We certainly do not. Your work is hands-on; you are directly assisting those in need."

He countered, "That is precisely what you do."

He continued, "We engage in the same work, albeit through different methods. While our divine purposes may differ, if the essence of your efforts is to help, motivate, encourage, and love others, then we are indeed aligned in our mission," he recounted.

This narrative resonated deeply, serving as the emotional core of the six-track EP, which concludes with a reminder of humanity's capacity for goodness.

Regarding the title "Project 2024," BRELAND clarifies that it is unrelated to Project 2025, a substantial document advocating for a significant shift in American governance and society, which has been a frequent topic of discussion as the presidential election approaches.

"Having visited Selma and witnessed the experiences of its residents, I believe there are numerous freedoms we should not take for granted. I choose to convey this sentiment through my music, making it more of a creative initiative than a political statement," he elaborates.

"In the most straightforward terms, this is the sole project I will release in 2024. You can interpret it in that context," he adds.

"The title may be somewhat provocative, but perhaps that will encourage people to engage with it, whether positively or negatively."

He emphasizes that listeners should not interpret any political connotations from the work.

"I do not believe any of the songs in this project carry political themes. However, my presence in this arena as a vocal young Black man, unafraid to engage in challenging discussions, does have political implications. Nonetheless, I strive to ensure that the music remains as accessible as possible."

He has achieved this by continuing the genre-blending approach he initiated with "Cross Country."

For instance, "Motion" incorporates elements of Afrobeat, while "Icing" features Southern gospel influences.

"Project 2024" may not be political but it transcends geographical boundaries and fosters human connections at every opportunity.