Kenya cult deaths: Court set to rule in preacher's murder trial

A Kenyan court is expected to deliver its verdict Monday in the trial of self-proclaimed preacher Paul Mackenzie and his associates, accused of murdering 191 people, most of them children, in one of the country’s worst mass-casualty cases.

The case stems from the discovery in 2023 of hundreds of bodies buried in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest, near the coastal town of Malindi.

Prosecutors allege Mackenzie encouraged his followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus, with children allegedly targeted first. More than 400 bodies have since been recovered from the surrounding area, although some victims remain unidentified.

Mackenzie and his associates have pleaded not guilty. His lawyers argue that the prosecution’s case relies heavily on circumstantial evidence and inconclusive forensic findings.

The trial heard testimony from more than 120 witnesses about events between 2021 and 2023.

The tragedy sparked public outrage and renewed calls for tighter oversight of religious organisations in Kenya.

Mackenzie also faces separate charges of manslaughter and terrorism, which he denies. The verdict is being closely watched by victims’ families seeking justice three years after the discovery.