Niger: Fuel shortages leave drivers stranded in Niamey

Fuel shortages are spreading across Niger, reaching the capital, Niamey, where motorists are facing increasingly long queues at petrol stations.

Residents say the lack of gasoline is disrupting daily life, making it difficult to get to work and carry out basic activities. Some say they have been searching for fuel for days, despite assurances that the shortage has ended.

Harouna Chérif, Niamey resident: "The problem is the fuel. For a week now we've been struggling, we can't even find fuel to get to work. There’s always problems, we don't even understand what kind of problems they are. So normally the government should look into how to sort things out."

The shortages have fuelled frustration among residents, who are calling on the authorities to find a lasting solution.

Abdoulaye Zakari, Niamey resident: "We've been looking for fuel for quite some time now, but things are not going well. We've been told the shortage is over, yet we still don't see the light at the end of the tunnel. We call on our leaders to look at our situation."

The cause of the shortages and when supplies will fully return to normal remain unclear, leaving motorists uncertain about when they will be able to fill their tanks without long waits.