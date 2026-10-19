Kenya confirms eighth Ebola case as regional outbreak spreads

Kenya has confirmed its eighth Ebola case as the outbreak originating in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to spread across the region.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth says the latest patient is a 49-year-old man who developed fever, headaches and muscle pain. He worked as a hospital patient attendant, cleaning utensils and linens, and is believed to have been exposed to Kenya’s first Ebola patient, who died in Nairobi on October 5.

The man developed symptoms on Saturday, was placed in quarantine and tested positive on Sunday.

Kenya has stepped up surveillance as health authorities work to contain further transmission.

Meanwhile, in the DRC, the outbreak has spread to an eighth province, North Ubangi, where two cases, including one death, have been confirmed.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has killed thousands in Congo and spread beyond its borders, raising concerns about further infections across the region.

Health authorities are continuing contact tracing and other containment measures as they seek to limit the spread of the virus.