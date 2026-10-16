Chinese navy ship brings free care and medicines to Abidjan

A Chinese Medical ship with a crew of 376 arrived at the port of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Thursday and began offering free medical consultations and medicines to local residents.

Kassoum Azoumana, a patient, said that he heard that there was a Chinese medical consultation ship, "so I took the opportunity to come in for some checkups. I have to admit I was impressed by the warm welcome and above all, the quality of the equipment”.

Medical consultations will continue through October 21, 2026. Well-known in the field of trade in Africa—and especially in the Gulf of Guinea—China is now entering the humanitarian sector as well, in an area previously dominated by Western countries.

“The initiative being carried out here is part of what is known as naval diplomacy—primarily aimed at raising awareness of the Chinese navy among African populations, especially in the Gulf of Guinea," said Célestin N’guessan Kouame, Vice Admiral, Chief of Staff of the Ivorian Navy.

"It’s not just military ships that can dock here. There are ships that can dock here that bring joy to people’s hearts and a little bit of health,” he said.

Beyond these medical consultations, this Chinese mission serves as a framework for sharing experiences between the Chinese Navy and the Ivorian Navy, according to Ivorian authorities.