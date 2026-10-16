Turkey: Worst rainfall in 80 years unleashes deadly floods near Istanbul

At least 3 people have died and 5 remain missing after torrential rain triggered severe flooding in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday 15 October. Officials described the downpour as the heaviest in at least 80 years. Aerial footage shows streets submerged in muddy floodwater in Ayazağa, a neighbourhood on Istanbul's European side, with damaged cars, overturned vans and stranded trucks scattered across the roads. Emergency crews worked to clear debris and reach affected areas as residents struggled with the aftermath. The floods have also disrupted essential services, leaving some households without electricity, running water or natural gas. Ayazağa residents said the rain began lightly before a stream further upstream burst its banks, sending a sudden torrent through the neighbourhood. Dozens of vehicles were swept away, traffic ground to a halt and authorities cut power and gas supplies in some areas as a precaution. Amid the devastation, footage also shows a woman carrying a box of rescued kittens through the flooded streets, saying 3 others were missing. Rescue and clean-up operations continued as authorities assessed the damage caused by the extreme weather.