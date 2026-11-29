Ukraine: Deadly attacks hit residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions killed two women and injured at least 10 people on Sunday, 29 November 2026, Ukrainian authorities said. In Zaporizhzhia, guided aerial bombs hit the city centre and residential areas, killing a woman and injuring five people, including her 14-year-old daughter, who was pulled alive from the rubble. In the Odesa region, a drone strike sparked a fire in a 14-storey residential building, killing another woman and injuring three people. Further strikes damaged a farm and set warehouses storing toys and household appliances ablaze, injuring two more people. Footage released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service showed firefighters battling flames and rescue workers searching through the debris. More than 100 emergency personnel were deployed in the Odesa region.