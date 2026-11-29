People in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, expressed enthusiasm for the general election scheduled for February next year, as voter registration continues.

This comes at a time when President Salva Kiir lifted a state of emergency across four regions, ahead of delayed polls now expected early next year.

"This is the historical day or historical year, like when we were flashing back in 2011, when we were voting for referendum. It is my concern as South Sudanese to stood firm and stand firm to decide from the first phase that we brought a country from 2011 up to today that we are now having a country called South Sudan. So that is a big victory that all of us are happy about; all of us are celebrating when we get independence as South Sudanese," said Kolyata Isaac Obede, a Juba resident.

South Sudan extended voter registration for a third week on Saturday, as one of the world's most corrupt and unstable nations attempts to hold its first-ever election.

The world's youngest country, South Sudan gained independence in 2011, and elections are finally due to be held after being postponed in 2022 and again in 2024 -- and then delayed at the last minute this year, from December to February 11.

"This election is good. Yeh. So this country is the best country in Africa. Now we are suffering from this crisis, but there's no problem. We'll try our best until we get a good leader. That is why today I came to register myself here. We are going to vote in February," said Matip Deng Bol, a Juba resident.

The country gained independence in 2011 and has been plagued by inter-communal violence.

Warrap state had been under the provision -- which limits the movement of civilians -- since 2025 following a spate of deadly inter-communal clashes that killed hundreds.

Despite the order to remove the state of emergency, Warrap and Unity states in particular have seen escalating violence in recent months.

In October, at least 72 people were killed in inter-communal clashes near the border of neighbouring Unity state.

Conflict monitor ACLED had recorded similar clashes in August and March in Warrap, killing around 120 people in total.

It was unclear how long the other three states had been under the provision, but civil society activist Edmund Yakani welcomed the move.

"The president has lifted the state of emergency because it is a threat to the phase of the electoral process," he said.