Serbia: Student protesters flood Belgrade ahead of snap elections

Carrying Serbian flags and burning torches, the marchers were greeted by cheering crowds who filled the streets of the capital. The atmosphere was festive, with students and supporters singing, dancing and applauding as the procession made its way into the city. Some demonstrators held signs declaring "Students win!", while others displayed symbols of the student movement. Images showed young demonstrators dancing together and carrying banners, including one featuring a crossed-out portrait of a man resembling former president Aleksandar Vučić. The gathering marked the arrival of students who had travelled from different parts of Serbia to take part in the final mobilisation before the parliamentary vote. Thousands of supporters turned out to welcome them, waving national flags and joining in the celebrations. The rally was scheduled to take place in Belgrade ahead of the weekend elections, with the student movement seeking to make its presence felt in the final days before voters head to the polls.