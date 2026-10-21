Burundi marks 33 years since Ndadaye’s assassination amid concerns over democracy

Burundi has commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the assassination of former President Melchior Ndadaye, with tributes to the slain leader renewing debate over the state of democracy in the country.

The commemorations took place at the Heroes of Democracy Square, where President Évariste Ndayishimiye and other participants laid wreaths in honour of Ndadaye and his close associates. A mass was also held to remember the victims of the coup d’état of October 20–21, 1993.

Political leaders used the occasion to reflect on Burundi’s democratic progress, with some expressing concern over what they described as growing restrictions on political pluralism.

Olivier Nkurunziza, president of the Union for National Progress (UPRONA), said that although peace had been achieved, democracy must become a genuine reality to prevent a return to one-party rule.

Gabriel Banzawitonde, president of the APDER party, also warned of democratic setbacks, arguing that the ruling party had increasingly consolidated its control over the country.

However, Jean De Dieu Mutabazi, president of RADEBU, said Burundi had made progress in establishing democracy and political pluralism, while acknowledging that democratic principles were not always fully respected.

Ndadaye was assassinated just three months after taking office in 1993. His death helped plunge Burundi into years of civil war and interethnic violence, leaving thousands dead and forcing many others into exile.