WFP urgently seeking over $30 million to keep feeding Congolese refugees in Burundi

The World Food Programme is seeking more than $30 million to maintain food assistance for Congolese refugees in Burundi, warning that supplies could run out as early as October 2026 without additional funding.

The WFP said on July 24 that it may struggle to maintain food and nutrition assistance through August 2027. A sudden interruption has been avoided after donors, with support from the Burundian government, provided part of the funding initially requested.

Jean de Lestrange, a WFP partnerships and communications officer, said the additional support would allow assistance to continue for only a few more months.

The agency estimates it needs around $5 million every month to assist Congolese refugees across Burundi, including $1 million for Busuma camp in the east.

Refugees currently receive about 38,000 Burundian francs, or $12, per person each month.

Nayonde Mbirizi, a 40-year-old Congolese refugee, said the assistance was insufficient, while strong winds and deteriorating tents were creating additional hardship.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the European Union, Switzerland and ECHO visited Busuma to assess conditions.

UNHCR says 22,463 refugees have already returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The camp, established in December 2025, currently hosts around 33,000 Congolese refugees.