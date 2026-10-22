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'Deplorable': Belgium condemns ex-DRC leader Kabila's launch of political-military group

Joseph Kabila, center, former president of the DRC, announcing the creation of the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation, in Goma, eastern Congo, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Ten days after former Congolese President Joseph Kabila launched a new political-military movement, Belgium has condemned the decision as “deplorable, incomprehensible and unacceptable.”

At a press conference in eastern DR Congo earlier this month, Kabila unveiled the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation, or FRN.

Headed by Kabila, it brings together key figures from the M23 rebel forces and positions itself in opposition to the government in Kinshasa.

The FRN said its primary mission is "ending tyranny," and is ready to use all available means, including force.

"No one can claim to be acting in the interest of their people while using violence as a tool for political action and attacking the institutions of their own country,” Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said on Wednesday.

Prévot instead called for dialogue to address the crises in the DRC. He stressed the need to preserve progress made through the Doha and Washington accords, respect the ceasefire, and guarantee the protection of the civilian population.

Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia last year by a Congolese court on charges including treason and war crimes. The former president denied any ties to the M23 and Rwanda and denounced the proceedings as a political trial.

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