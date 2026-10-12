Tens of thousands march in Brussels demanding urgent climate action

Police estimated the turnout at 45,000, while organisers put the figure at 60,000. Among the banners and placards, protesters carried a giant inflatable screaming globe to give the Earth a human voice and demand urgent climate action. Organised by the Climate Coalition and other environmental groups, the march ended near the EU institutions. Demonstrators called for an end to fossil-fuel subsidies, higher taxes on the industry, and a fair transition to cleaner energy. The demonstration followed a summer of record-breaking temperatures and repeated heatwaves across Europe. Belgium also experienced deadly heat, while wildfires hit the High Fens nature reserve. Expectations for COP31 remain low. The United States has stepped back from international climate efforts under President Donald Trump, while climate action has slipped down the political agenda in Europe. The European Commission is also proposing a one-year delay (from 2027 to 2028) to reporting requirements for importers of fossil fuels under the EU’s methane rules. The change would require approval by EU lawmakers and member states.